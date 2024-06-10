Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Grows Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,284,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333,855 shares during the period. Henry Schein makes up about 1.6% of Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned approximately 1.76% of Henry Schein worth $172,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,637,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,831 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at $111,715,000. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at $103,446,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Henry Schein by 1,303.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,614,000 after buying an additional 1,158,451 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Henry Schein by 163.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 521,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,518,000 after buying an additional 323,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Henry Schein stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $82.63.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.51%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HSIC shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.73.

In related news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $216,193.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,585,125.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $477,620.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $216,193.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,562 shares in the company, valued at $15,585,125.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

