Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Has $191.29 Million Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lowered its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,346,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,487 shares during the quarter. Dollar Tree comprises 1.8% of Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned 0.62% of Dollar Tree worth $191,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DLTR. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. United Community Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, City State Bank grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,780,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,017. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.90. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.77 and a 1 year high of $154.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.19.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,866.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $168.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.70.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

