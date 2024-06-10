Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Raises Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 904,363 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,706 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned 1.67% of Arrow Electronics worth $110,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,957,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,123,000 after buying an additional 43,790 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,826,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,293,000 after purchasing an additional 69,400 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,164,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,244,000 after purchasing an additional 349,561 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,149,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,025,000 after acquiring an additional 60,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,095,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,955,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrow Electronics

In related news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $396,046.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102 shares in the company, valued at $13,524.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $396,046.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102 shares in the company, valued at $13,524.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total transaction of $200,123.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,976 shares of company stock worth $788,183. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arrow Electronics Trading Up 0.9 %

Arrow Electronics stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $132.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.82. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.51 and a 12 month high of $147.42.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.04. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

