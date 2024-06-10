Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Given Average Recommendation of “N/A” by Analysts

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “N/A” from the zero ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.25 to C$7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$6.50 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

In other news, Senior Officer John Valentini sold 61,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.88, for a total value of C$485,432.64. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiera Capital stock opened at C$6.82 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.96. The firm has a market cap of C$589.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.00. Fiera Capital has a twelve month low of C$4.32 and a twelve month high of C$8.75.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$168.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$160.30 million. Fiera Capital had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 9.84%. On average, analysts forecast that Fiera Capital will post 1.0296736 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.61%. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.76%.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

