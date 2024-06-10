Financial Analysis: Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA) and Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN)

Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Free Report) and Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enzon Pharmaceuticals and Genenta Science’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enzon Pharmaceuticals $30,000.00 N/A $1.37 million $0.01 23.02 Genenta Science N/A N/A -$12.60 million N/A N/A

Enzon Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Genenta Science.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enzon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Genenta Science 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Enzon Pharmaceuticals and Genenta Science, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Genenta Science has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 657.58%. Given Genenta Science’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Genenta Science is more favorable than Enzon Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility & Risk

Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genenta Science has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Enzon Pharmaceuticals and Genenta Science’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enzon Pharmaceuticals N/A 49.71% 3.18% Genenta Science N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.1% of Genenta Science shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Enzon Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.0% of Genenta Science shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Genenta Science beats Enzon Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enzon Pharmaceuticals

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, does not have significant operations. Previously, the company marketed its patented drug product, PegIntron. It also had a marketing agreement with Micromet AG relating to the Vicineum drug; and a licensing agreement regarding SC Oncaspar and certain other drugs. The company was formerly known as Enzon, Inc and changed its name to Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2002. Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

About Genenta Science

Genenta Science S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors in Italy. Its lead product candidate is Temferon, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in patients with unmethylated MGMT gene promoter. The company is developing Temferon for use in the treatment of other solid tumor indications, locally advanced hepatocellular carcinoma, and intra-hepatic cholangiocarcinoma. In addition, it develops biologic platform to deliver immunomodulatory molecules directly to the tumor by infiltrating monocytes/macrophages. Genenta Science S.p.A. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

