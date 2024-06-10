First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.78.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FM shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bank Financial raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “sec perform spec market wgt” rating to an “outperform spec market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of FM stock opened at C$16.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.02. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$9.31 and a 12 month high of C$39.13.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.19) by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.25 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 20.02%. Analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.0067358 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at First Quantum Minerals

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 49,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.97, for a total value of C$885,022.50. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About First Quantum Minerals

(Get Free Report

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.