Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) PT Lowered to $176.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $214.00 to $176.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $215.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $204.00 to $176.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Five Below from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Five Below from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $175.33.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $118.49 on Thursday. Five Below has a one year low of $106.21 and a one year high of $216.18. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.27.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). Five Below had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $811.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Five Below will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

