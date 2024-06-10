Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FIVN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Five9 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Five9 from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.50.

Shares of FIVN opened at $42.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.58 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.21. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Five9 has a twelve month low of $41.79 and a twelve month high of $92.40.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.13. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $247.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.72 million. Equities analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 6,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $319,145.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,374,285.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Five9 news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $573,471.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,319,642.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 6,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $319,145.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,374,285.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,585,729. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Cota Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 during the first quarter worth about $1,021,000. Kopp LeRoy C purchased a new position in Five9 in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,751,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Five9 during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Sylebra Capital LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 2,347,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,779,000 after buying an additional 34,681 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the first quarter worth $1,161,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

