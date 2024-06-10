Flare (FLR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $20.65 Million

Flare (FLR) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 10th. One Flare coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0277 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. Flare has a market cap of $1.18 billion and approximately $20.65 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Flare has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Flare

Flare launched on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 42,606,425,058 coins. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official website is flare.network. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 41,323,458,829.962265 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.02706916 USD and is down -0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $7,582,176.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

