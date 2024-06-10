Flat Footed LLC Sells 62,919 Shares of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI)

Flat Footed LLC cut its holdings in SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,104,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,919 shares during the period. SEACOR Marine comprises approximately 1.5% of Flat Footed LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Flat Footed LLC’s holdings in SEACOR Marine were worth $13,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SMHI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,227,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,039,000 after buying an additional 26,219 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in SEACOR Marine by 355.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 174,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 136,331 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in SEACOR Marine during the third quarter worth approximately $1,903,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in SEACOR Marine by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in SEACOR Marine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $353,000. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Julie Persily sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $99,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,267.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMHI traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.29. 223,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $366.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.30. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.37 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.22.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $62.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.40 million. SEACOR Marine had a negative return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. As a group, analysts predict that SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment for offshore rigs and platforms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, and offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.

