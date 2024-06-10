Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cook & Bynum Capital Management LLC

Cook & Bynum Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Fomento Económico Mexicano accounts for about 25.5% of Cook & Bynum Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cook & Bynum Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $32,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FMX. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 2.0% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 97,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 170.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 11,204 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the third quarter valued at $456,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 250,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 11.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,880,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,266,000 after purchasing an additional 193,543 shares during the last quarter.

FMX traded up $1.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.92. 204,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,980. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $99.24 and a 12-month high of $143.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.51 and a 200 day moving average of $126.29.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $10.76 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th were issued a $1.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 16th. This is a positive change from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. This represents a yield of 0.87%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is 16.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FMX shares. StockNews.com cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.75.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

