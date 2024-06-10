Fortress Biotech, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:FBIOP)

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Sunday, June 30th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Fortress Biotech Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIOP traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,712. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.65. Fortress Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.73.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops dermatology, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology products in the United States. The company markets dermatology products, such as Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne; Amzeeq for severe acne vulgaris; Zilxi, a topical foam; Exelderm cream and solution for topical use; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Luxamend; sulconazole nitrate cream and solution for tinea cruris and tinea corporis; and doxycycline hyclate tablet.

