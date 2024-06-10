Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.70.
FNV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered Franco-Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.
Franco-Nevada Stock Down 5.4 %
Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.50 million. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 39.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.43%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franco-Nevada
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 37.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Franco-Nevada Company Profile
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.
