Freshford Capital Management LLC Has $86.18 Million Stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Freshford Capital Management LLC grew its position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,645,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,000 shares during the period. IAC comprises about 14.0% of Freshford Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Freshford Capital Management LLC owned 2.06% of IAC worth $86,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of IAC during the 4th quarter worth about $27,053,000. Global Endowment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of IAC by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of IAC by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IAC in the 4th quarter worth about $670,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC alerts:

IAC Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IAC traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.39. The stock had a trading volume of 148,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,875. IAC Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.39 and a twelve month high of $69.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $929.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.68 million. IAC had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.31%. Analysts forecast that IAC Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of IAC from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of IAC from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of IAC from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of IAC from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IAC from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.92.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IAC

IAC Profile

(Free Report)

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.