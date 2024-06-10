Freshford Capital Management LLC Sells 325,773 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Freshford Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 48.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325,773 shares during the period. Harley-Davidson makes up 2.1% of Freshford Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Freshford Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Harley-Davidson worth $12,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

Harley-Davidson stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.30. 345,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,721,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.47. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $44.16.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 11.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.43.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

