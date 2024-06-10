FuelCell Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 21,462 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 140% compared to the average daily volume of 8,935 call options.

FuelCell Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCEL traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.01. 38,369,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,653,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 8.26 and a quick ratio of 6.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 3.56. FuelCell Energy has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $2.94.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.74 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 105.56% and a negative return on equity of 15.89%. FuelCell Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 17,014 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 894,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,141,324 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 83,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,490 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9,868 shares in the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.