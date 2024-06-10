G999 (G999) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One G999 coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $251.56 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00046227 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00009094 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00015864 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00011220 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00005896 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000899 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

