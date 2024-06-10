GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Gap Up to $28.22

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.22, but opened at $28.97. GameStop shares last traded at $26.68, with a volume of 19,681,588 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on GameStop from $5.60 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

GameStop Trading Down 6.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 326.67 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.07.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $881.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.30 million. GameStop had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at GameStop

In other GameStop news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $50,840.19. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 64,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,615.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other GameStop news, Director Lawrence Cheng bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $112,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 65,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,287.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $50,840.19. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 64,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,615.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,421 shares of company stock valued at $288,153 in the last three months. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GameStop

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in GameStop by 659.6% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 139,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 121,328 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in GameStop by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 180,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in GameStop by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 194,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

