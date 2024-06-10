Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.31.

Shares of GLPI opened at $43.69 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $50.59. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 6.47 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.65.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 50.05%. The company had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 112.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.0% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 19,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

