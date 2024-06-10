Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Shares Sold by Strategic Global Advisors LLC

Strategic Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,453 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,810,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,338 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,300,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,624 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,708,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,261 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 8,154,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,427,000 after purchasing an additional 594,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,602,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,265,000 after acquiring an additional 620,131 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

GTES stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,611,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.20 and a 200 day moving average of $15.07. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a fifty-two week low of $10.68 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $862.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 20,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $328,641,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,733.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

