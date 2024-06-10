GateToken (GT) Market Capitalization Tops $797.36 Million

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One GateToken token can now be purchased for $8.55 or 0.00012291 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GateToken has a market capitalization of $797.36 million and $3.01 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GateToken has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00010237 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00010287 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,515.74 or 0.99885177 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.54 or 0.00092738 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000044 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GateToken (GT) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,213,424 tokens. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 93,218,626.15754342 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 8.61349969 USD and is up 0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $2,584,172.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

