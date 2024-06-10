Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Announces Dividend of $0.51

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.5133 per share on Monday, August 12th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Geely Automobile’s previous dividend of $0.49.

Geely Automobile Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GELYY opened at $24.86 on Monday. Geely Automobile has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $29.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.37.

Get Geely Automobile alerts:

About Geely Automobile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

Receive News & Ratings for Geely Automobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geely Automobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.