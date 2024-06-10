Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Announces Dividend of $0.51

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.5133 per share on Monday, August 12th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Geely Automobile’s previous dividend of $0.49.
Geely Automobile Price Performance
OTCMKTS:GELYY opened at $24.86 on Monday. Geely Automobile has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $29.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.37.
