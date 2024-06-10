General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 27,079 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 22,001 shares.The stock last traded at $48.48 and had previously closed at $48.48.
General American Investors Trading Up 0.0 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.79.
In other General American Investors news, Director Arthur G. Altschul, Jr. sold 6,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $169,364.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,852.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,648. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur G. Altschul, Jr. sold 6,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $169,364.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,852.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 9,684 shares of company stock worth $256,166. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.
General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.
