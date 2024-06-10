General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Position Increased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 17,017 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $30,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,423,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,955,023,000 after acquiring an additional 133,061 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in General Dynamics by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,360,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,615,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,276 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,164,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,081,488,000 after purchasing an additional 147,800 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $728,284,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 13.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,293,269 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $506,744,000 after purchasing an additional 275,947 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE:GD traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $296.17. The stock had a trading volume of 195,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,332. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.87. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $209.25 and a 1-year high of $302.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.30.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,630,670.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $14,182,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,630,670.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,486 shares of company stock worth $34,391,642 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on GD. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on General Dynamics from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on General Dynamics

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.