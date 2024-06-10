General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA lowered its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 565,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,308 shares during the quarter. General Mills accounts for about 2.0% of Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Unigestion Holding SA owned about 0.10% of General Mills worth $36,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $685,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 28,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 12,756 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 117,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,529,000 after buying an additional 15,224 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 138,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,886,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. HSBC lifted their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.94.

General Mills Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE GIS traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.40. The stock had a trading volume of 839,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,017,260. The company has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.12. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $82.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.63.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,706.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Recommended Stories

