Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.25.

Several brokerages have commented on GMAB. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMAB. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Genmab A/S by 315.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Genmab A/S by 137.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Genmab A/S by 194.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. 7.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $27.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $42.72.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $603.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.23 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 18.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

