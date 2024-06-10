Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $8,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 278,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 387.3% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 42,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 33,766 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.13. 3,780,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,231,225. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.20. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.07 and a twelve month high of $87.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.66 and a 200 day moving average of $73.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 855.56%.

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GILD. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.69.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

