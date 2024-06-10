Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GBLI opened at $31.24 on Friday. Global Indemnity Group has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.61 and its 200 day moving average is $30.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.45.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $112.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.00 million. Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 6.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global Indemnity Group stock. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group, LLC ( NASDAQ:GBLI Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 110,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,000. Cannell Capital LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Global Indemnity Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.

