Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Global Indemnity Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GBLI opened at $31.24 on Friday. Global Indemnity Group has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.61 and its 200 day moving average is $30.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.45.
Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $112.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.00 million. Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 6.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Global Indemnity Group
Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Global Indemnity Group
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.