Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT) Stake Decreased by Mudrick Capital Management L.P.

Mudrick Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,478,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,440,121 shares during the period. Globalstar makes up about 18.0% of Mudrick Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Mudrick Capital Management L.P. owned 2.18% of Globalstar worth $80,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Globalstar by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 188,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Globalstar by 0.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,375,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 10,491 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Globalstar by 6.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 223,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 13,740 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Globalstar by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,594,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of GSAT stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.06. 8,012,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,880,324. Globalstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.28.

Globalstar ( NYSE:GSAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $56.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.92 million. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. Research analysts predict that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

In other Globalstar news, Director James F. Lynch acquired 660,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $963,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,340,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,017,451.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

