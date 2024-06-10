GMS (NYSE:GMS) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GMS. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GMS from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of GMS from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of GMS from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of GMS from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.63.

GMS Stock Down 1.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling at GMS

GMS stock opened at $89.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. GMS has a 52 week low of $56.58 and a 52 week high of $101.04.

In other GMS news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 6,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $611,436.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,691,060.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 6,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $611,436.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,691,060.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO George T. Hendren sold 10,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.49, for a total transaction of $1,018,355.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,453.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,820 shares of company stock worth $3,561,192 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GMS

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in GMS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in GMS by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GMS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in GMS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

