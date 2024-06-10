Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. Invests $1.36 Million in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,000. Mondelez International comprises 0.7% of Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $612,000. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 771.4% during the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 23,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDLZ. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.22.

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.81. 4,189,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,101,243. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.20. The company has a market cap of $90.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.16 and its 200 day moving average is $71.29.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

