Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. Invests $701,000 in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DKNG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,140,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in DraftKings during the third quarter worth approximately $107,276,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 345.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,440,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444,107 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the third quarter worth approximately $91,790,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in DraftKings by 148.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,235,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,503 shares in the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DraftKings news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $52,084.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $52,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,814 shares in the company, valued at $244,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $8,182,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,043,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,498,580.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 601,450 shares of company stock valued at $25,486,084 over the last ninety days. 51.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DKNG has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark upped their price target on DraftKings from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised DraftKings to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on DraftKings from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on DraftKings from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price target on DraftKings from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

DraftKings Stock Performance

NASDAQ DKNG traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,448,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,670,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.26 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.35. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.16 and a 12 month high of $49.57.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.74%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Recommended Stories

