Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. Makes New $750,000 Investment in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 232,194.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 731,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,963,000 after purchasing an additional 731,413 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 441,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 111.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 335,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,379,000 after purchasing an additional 176,623 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $678,350,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,309,000 after purchasing an additional 11,104 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole bought 36 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, with a total value of $99,255.60. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 36 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,255.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole purchased 36 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares in the company, valued at $99,255.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total value of $21,374,474.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,992,208.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,990 shares of company stock valued at $41,341,913. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE AZO traded up $36.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,800.70. The company had a trading volume of 110,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,479. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,304.44 and a one year high of $3,256.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,929.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,837.56. The stock has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.69% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $34.12 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.57 EPS for the current year.

AZO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,104.13.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

