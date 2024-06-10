Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. Purchases New Shares in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 334.3% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 370.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 613.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $224,070.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,768 shares in the company, valued at $214,889.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $224,070.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,889.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $368,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,615,091.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,796 shares of company stock worth $3,118,767 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KR. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Kroger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Kroger Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.98. 3,145,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,409,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.81. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $58.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.32. The company has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $37.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.19%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

