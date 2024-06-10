Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. Purchases New Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,695 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $496,541,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in MSCI by 803.9% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 587,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,906,000 after buying an additional 522,926 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in MSCI by 3,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 253,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,469,000 after buying an additional 246,781 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in MSCI by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 959,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,502,000 after buying an additional 235,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in MSCI by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,460,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $749,422,000 after buying an additional 179,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total value of $4,245,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,254.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $459.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,705,767.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total value of $4,245,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,254.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on MSCI shares. Bank of America raised MSCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on MSCI from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on MSCI from $700.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on MSCI from $615.00 to $526.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.53.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $491.69. 394,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,050. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $499.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $535.02. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $439.95 and a 12 month high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 44.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

