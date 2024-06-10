Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,684 Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,684 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 150.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $5,206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,996,020.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LVS traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.02. The company had a trading volume of 10,343,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,440,147. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $42.99 and a one year high of $61.25. The firm has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.26.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LVS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.31.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Stories

