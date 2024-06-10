Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,807 KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in KLA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,577,847,000 after purchasing an additional 133,821 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,546,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,061,469,000 after acquiring an additional 386,810 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,048,728,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,598,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $733,249,000 after acquiring an additional 54,472 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,365,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $626,431,000 after buying an additional 153,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total value of $803,563.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,726,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,136 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,781. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded down $10.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $768.97. 736,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,878. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $716.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $652.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.14. KLA Co. has a one year low of $440.15 and a one year high of $791.96.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on KLAC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on KLA in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $675.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $740.15.

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

