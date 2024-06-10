Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. Reduces Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. cut its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. owned about 0.07% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $8,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 54,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 354.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

NOBL stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.36. The stock had a trading volume of 285,657 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

