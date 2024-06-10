Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. Takes Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 34.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 48.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 35,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total transaction of $1,142,681.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,209.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $1,974,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,075,098.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total transaction of $1,142,681.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,209.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,737 shares of company stock worth $6,998,205. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $222.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.23.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI traded down $2.64 on Friday, reaching $234.77. 2,208,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,487,814. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.71. The firm has a market cap of $116.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.12. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $241.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company’s revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.98%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

