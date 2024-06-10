Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. Takes Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,886 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000. Rio Tinto Group accounts for 0.6% of Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RIO. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,838,524 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,849,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,751 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,045,541 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,194,751,000 after purchasing an additional 475,329 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,464,344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $284,111,000 after purchasing an additional 118,706 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,903,093 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $184,721,000 after purchasing an additional 161,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,893,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $120,485,000 after purchasing an additional 17,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.
Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance
NYSE RIO traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.00. 1,775,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,479,574. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.27 and a fifty-two week high of $75.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.42.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Group Profile
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rio Tinto Group
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.