Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $37.00

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.00 and last traded at $37.71, with a volume of 226197 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.85.
Grupo Financiero Banorte Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.45.
Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile
Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking and financial products and services in Mexico and internationally. The company accepts checking, current, retirement, and payroll accounts; and provides loans, including mortgage, car, payroll, personal, structured, syndicated, SME loans, and credit cards, as well as letter of credit financing, acquisition funding, and import and export foreign trade financing.
