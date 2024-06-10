H 2 Credit Manager LP Has $23.48 Million Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

H 2 Credit Manager LP cut its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,188,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400,000 shares during the period. Sunstone Hotel Investors makes up about 5.8% of H 2 Credit Manager LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. H 2 Credit Manager LP’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $23,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 313.8% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,873,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,603 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 53,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,281,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,209,000 after acquiring an additional 236,708 shares during the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth $1,999,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 119,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 13,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Baird R W raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.57.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Price Performance

Shares of SHO stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.04. The company had a trading volume of 900,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,523. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $11.59.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $217.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.89%.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

(Free Report)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

