HC Wainwright Raises Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Price Target to $17.00

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Thursday.

Replimune Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:REPL opened at $7.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.70. Replimune Group has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.72 and a current ratio of 10.72. The company has a market cap of $485.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.15.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Replimune Group will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Replimune Group news, Chairman Philip Astley-Sparke sold 37,928 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $245,394.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,487,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,623,154.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sushil Patel sold 20,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $130,655.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,730.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Philip Astley-Sparke sold 37,928 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $245,394.16. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,487,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,623,154.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,717 shares of company stock valued at $593,409 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Replimune Group by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,548,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,505,000 after purchasing an additional 699,679 shares in the last quarter. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. bought a new position in Replimune Group during the 4th quarter worth $41,024,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,770,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,634,000 after acquiring an additional 32,555 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 300.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,238,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,553 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,290,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,080,000 after purchasing an additional 103,223 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Further Reading

