HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Sets New 1-Year High at $340.45

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $340.45 and last traded at $339.48, with a volume of 166299 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $337.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HCA. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Baird R W raised HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.59.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $88.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 674.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.92 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 13.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total value of $607,673.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,397,042.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 6,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total value of $1,999,829.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,387,253.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total value of $607,673.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,397,042.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,617 shares of company stock valued at $4,321,986 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apexium Financial LP bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,404,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,836,000 after buying an additional 456,738 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 226,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,326,000 after acquiring an additional 33,271 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 365,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,065,000 after purchasing an additional 138,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 62,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

