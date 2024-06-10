Head-To-Head Contrast: Argo Blockchain (ARBK) versus Its Competitors

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) is one of 107 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Argo Blockchain to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
2.4% of Argo Blockchain shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.8% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.8% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Argo Blockchain and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Argo Blockchain
|$50.56 million
|-$35.03 million
|-2.88
|Argo Blockchain Competitors
|$2.67 billion
|$385.89 million
|4.43
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Argo Blockchain and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Argo Blockchain
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2.33
|Argo Blockchain Competitors
|437
|1634
|2478
|76
|2.47
Argo Blockchain presently has a consensus target price of $2.23, indicating a potential upside of 64.82%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 7.47%. Given Argo Blockchain’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Argo Blockchain is more favorable than its rivals.
Profitability
This table compares Argo Blockchain and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Argo Blockchain
|-54.06%
|-4,172.69%
|-35.97%
|Argo Blockchain Competitors
|-90.81%
|-132.92%
|-20.98%
Risk & Volatility
Argo Blockchain has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Argo Blockchain’s rivals have a beta of 5.27, meaning that their average share price is 427% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Argo Blockchain rivals beat Argo Blockchain on 11 of the 13 factors compared.
About Argo Blockchain
Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
