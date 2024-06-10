Head to Head Contrast: Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) vs. Heyu Biological Technology (OTCMKTS:HYBT)

Heyu Biological Technology (OTCMKTS:HYBT – Get Free Report) and Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Heyu Biological Technology has a beta of -17.74, indicating that its stock price is 1,874% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Outset Medical has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Heyu Biological Technology and Outset Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heyu Biological Technology -453.55% -6.43% -4.43% Outset Medical -134.93% -120.67% -51.09%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heyu Biological Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Outset Medical 1 2 3 0 2.33

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Heyu Biological Technology and Outset Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Outset Medical has a consensus target price of $5.42, suggesting a potential upside of 31.47%. Given Outset Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Outset Medical is more favorable than Heyu Biological Technology.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Heyu Biological Technology and Outset Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heyu Biological Technology $80,000.00 258.25 -$270,000.00 N/A N/A Outset Medical $130.38 million 1.63 -$172.80 million ($3.38) -1.22

Heyu Biological Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Outset Medical.

Summary

Outset Medical beats Heyu Biological Technology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heyu Biological Technology

Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong. Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Zengqiang Investment Limited. As of September 4, 2023, Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Heyu Biological Technology Corporation.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in the development of a hemodialysis system for hemodialysis in the United States. The company offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings; and manufactures, supports, and distributes for Tablo console, Tablo cartridge, and other consumables. It also provides Tablo Data Ecosystem, including TabloHub, a customer-facing portal; MyTablo, a patient-facing portal; and TabloDash, an internal data analytics platform. The company was formerly known as Home Dialysis Plus, Ltd. and changed its name to Outset Medical, Inc. in January 2015. Outset Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

