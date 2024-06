Head-To-Head Contrast: Regal Rexnord (RRX) & Its Peers

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “General industrial machinery,” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Regal Rexnord to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Regal Rexnord and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regal Rexnord 0 0 5 0 3.00 Regal Rexnord Competitors 95 268 379 8 2.40

Regal Rexnord presently has a consensus target price of $192.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.86%. As a group, “General industrial machinery,” companies have a potential upside of 23.87%. Given Regal Rexnord’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Regal Rexnord is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Regal Rexnord $6.57 billion -$57.40 million -294.42 Regal Rexnord Competitors $1.10 billion -$10.65 million -24.30

This table compares Regal Rexnord and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Regal Rexnord has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Regal Rexnord is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Regal Rexnord pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Regal Rexnord pays out -291.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “General industrial machinery,” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.9% and pay out 35.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Regal Rexnord has raised its dividend for 19 consecutive years. Regal Rexnord is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

Regal Rexnord has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regal Rexnord’s rivals have a beta of 1.24, meaning that their average share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Regal Rexnord and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regal Rexnord -0.48% 9.42% 3.86% Regal Rexnord Competitors -284.56% -485.82% -30.04%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.7% of Regal Rexnord shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Regal Rexnord shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Regal Rexnord beats its rivals on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets. The Power Efficiency Solutions segment offers AC and DC motors, electronic variable speed controls, and blowers for residential, commercial HVAC, water heaters, commercial refrigeration, commercial building ventilation, pool and spa, irrigation, agriculture, conveying, and general commercial equipment markets. The Automation and Motion Control segment provides conveyor products, conveying automation subsystems, aerospace components, rotary precision motion solutions, high-efficiency miniature motors, motion controls, automation transfer switches, and switchgear for industrial applications and automation systems for material handling, aerospace and defense, factory automation, data centers, medical device, packaging, printing, semiconductor, robotic, industrial power tool, mobile off-highway, food and beverage processing, and other applications. The Industrial Systems segment offers integral motors, alternators, and aftermarket parts and kits for agriculture, marine, mining, oil and gas, food and beverage, data centers, prime and standby power, and general industrial equipment markets. It sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and end-users. The company was formerly known as Regal Beloit Corporation. The company was founded in 1955 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

