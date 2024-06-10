Hennessy Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,279,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $836,795,000 after acquiring an additional 87,203 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,521,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $587,046,000 after purchasing an additional 80,431 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $672,196,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,177,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $466,863,000 after buying an additional 714,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCHP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,608.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,608.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $318,736.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,034.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,245 shares of company stock valued at $1,993,875. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MCHP stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.85. 4,605,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,208,287. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.38. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.75 and a 12-month high of $100.57. The stock has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.452 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.87%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

