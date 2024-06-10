HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded HF Sinclair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded HF Sinclair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.58.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of HF Sinclair stock opened at $53.25 on Thursday. HF Sinclair has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $64.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.58.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.75%.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 6,500 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $372,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,933,869.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HF Sinclair news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $74,114.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,828 shares in the company, valued at $600,490.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $372,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,933,869.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HF Sinclair

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 4,990.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

