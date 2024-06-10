HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) Hits New 12-Month High at $80.70

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €80.70 ($86.77) and last traded at €80.00 ($86.02), with a volume of 5309 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €80.50 ($86.56).

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Trading Down 0.6 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €75.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of €69.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.39, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.39.

About HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. Its stationary stores offer hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden hardware/plants.

